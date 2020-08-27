Love Island fans outraged after controversial Tre Forte tweets surface

It’s not even night three and viewers are already canceling ex Ohio State football player Tre Forte.

Love Island USA returned to television this week and recently resurfaced tweets already have one islander in hot water.

Personal trainer Tre made his debut on the premiere of hit CBS show as one of the first 11 singles to enter the villa.

His tweets resurfaced the night of the Love Island premiere

A user by the name of @rosegoldacacia announced that Tre was canceled while posting screenshots from 2013 that revealed him replying to a tweet that said, “How would n*ggas feel if black chicks went to all the white boys?”

Tre reacted by saying, “We wouldn’t care cuz we don’t want them ha.”

It didn’t end there – a year later, he also went on to say, “I want my future kids to be mixed with something else.”

The anti-black comments led viewers to accuse him of colorism and couldn’t come at a worse time as fans were already upset about how fellow islander Justine was already getting the short end of the stick.

Reponses to the tweets were overwhelmingly negative. The tweets didn’t rub fans the right way and they immediately called for Tre’s removal.

Love Island fans ‘cancel’ Tre

Although the alleged tweets are from 2013 – which would make Tre around 18 years old at the time- fans feel that 18 is old enough to know right from wrong.

This came after Tre planted a kiss on fellow islander Kaitlynn Anderson even though at the time he was coupled up with partner Cely Vazquez.

Tre’s time on Love Island may be limited as viewers play a major role in deciding who stays on the island.

At least viewers can take a little pleasure in the fact that Cely later left him without a partner for the newest arrival, Johnny Middlebrooks.

The kicker is that after being dumped by Cely, Tre went on to try to pursue Justine, which is odd because according to his tweets, she isn’t his type.

Tre’s days in the villa are numbered and it’s safe to say the personal trainer most likely won’t make it to $100,000 finale.

Love Island USA airs Monday-Friday at 9/8c and Saturday at 8/7c on CBS.