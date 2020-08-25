Who is Tre Forte on Love Island? What to know about the former Ohio State cornerback

On last night’s premiere of Love Island USA, Ohio State athlete Tre Forte wasted no time in stirring the pot when he snatched Sacramento native Cely from her partner Jeremiah.

Football isn’t the only thing he plays – the self-proclaimed player definitely proved it after planting a kiss on another islander’s partner on the first night of the series.

But who is this ex-college football player?

Who is Tre Forte on Love Island?

If you didn’t know that Love Island cast member Tre Forte went to Ohio State from the “O” tattooed on his chest, the new islander spent his days playing cornerback in college.

He graduated with a degree in business management and went on to pursue personal training in Boca Raton, Florida. He noted that he “worked hard for his body,” so it’s only natural he wanted to instill that same assurance in others through personal training.

Although the 25-year-old radiates confidence, family is super important to him. He is the oldest of four children and stepped up as a role model after his father passed away at a young age.

He is a self-proclaimed player

He’s not shy about letting you know that he is the “total package.” With his years playing college football, he lets viewers know that he hasn’t had trouble with the ladies.

Although he does have his player ways, he did say that he’s ready to grow up and will be all in with the next woman in his life. According to his Love Island bio, he can cook, so that should definitely tick some boxes for some islanders.

When asked what he would write on his dating profile, he said, “If you like fun times, comical memories, magical pleasures, a guy that will make sure his woman is happy, a man that will protect his woman and family, then I am him.”

Tre has been single for a while now, but he’s hoping to change that on Love Island.

This year, instead of being on a secluded island, the series is filming at Drais located on the top of the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas.

Tre ended last night’s episode single, so we will see what’s next for the former college football player.

Love Island USA airs Monday-Friday at 9/8c and Saturday at 8/7c on CBS.