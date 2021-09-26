Love Island USA: Here is who had the most televised chat time in Season 3

Love Island USA Season 3 cast. Pic credit: CBS

When Love Island USA comes to an end each season, the fans vote on who their favorite couple is and they win the prize.

This usually ends up based on two things.

First, the likeability of the cast members comes into play. Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser won, and most people believe that it was because Korey was a fan favorite.

The second reason comes from the way CBS paints the contestants on the show.

There were many cast members who felt that Jeremy Hershberg was misinterpreted on the show, with his sense of humor and personality never shown much — at least on the CBS version of the show.

It also relies heavily on the couple’s interactions in their chat times, which Love Island USA was not even on in any way.

Here is a look at the 10 couples with the most chat time on the show. The rankings are only for people with over 10 minutes of chat time, based on the percentage total for the cast.

The numbers are thanks to @realitytvclearly on Instagram.

1. Kyra and Will – 16.9%

Will and Kyra on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada ended up coming in second place on Love Island USA Season 3. However, they remained polarizing.

Some fans spread rumors that they knew each other before coming on the show, which was never proven. Others claimed that we never heard them talking and they just spent a lot of time alone with each other.

However, when looking at the numbers, Will and Kyra had more chat time than anyone in the cast, with 16.9% of all chat time on the show.

It is no wonder they made it to the finals.

2. Shannon and Josh – 12.6%

Josh and Shannon from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Shannon and Josh ended up as possibly the most popular couple on Love Island USA Season 3.

What might be surprising is that they ranked second in total chat time — and that with the two leaving the show early when Josh’s sister Lindsey Goldstein died.

Even leaving early, they blew the other couples away in screentime when it came to chats.

3. Cashay and Cinco – 9.7%

Cinco and Cashay on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

This is another surprise, but it helps explain why Cashay Proudfoot became the most popular member of the Love Island USA Season 3 cast.

This is shocking because Cinco was coupled up with Trina for almost his entire time on the show.

Despite Cinco and Trina being a long-lasting couple, he spent more time chatting with Cash than Trina. It is no wonder Cashay and Cinco are the couple that got together after the show.

4. Olivia and Korey – 9.5%

Olivia and Korey on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Olivia and Korey won everything on Love Island USA Season 3.

The couple ended up with the fourth most chat time on the season, and this is really impressive since they didn’t even partner up until after Casa Amor.

Olivia and Korey both struggled to find a partner through the entire season until they fell into coupling up with each other.

5. Trina and Cinco – 9.5%

Trina and Cinco on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Fans picked sides when it came to Trina Njoroge and Cashay Proudfoot. Both women wanted Cinco Holland and it brought all the drama.

Cashay and Cinco coupled up and then Trina moved in and stole him away from Cash. However, Cinco never stopped thinking about Cash and when he decided he wanted her, both women rejected him and sent him home.

While Trina has a lot of fans, during the season, it was Cashay who built up a massive fanbase who wanted her to end up with Cinco.

Cash and Cinco had .2% more chat time than Cash and Trina, so it was close, but fans liked what they saw from Cashay more.

6. Cashay and Charlie – 8.9%

Charlie and Cashay on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Much like Cashay and Cinco, she also had a lot of chat time with Charlie Lynch, who she brought in from Casa Amor and chose over Cinco.

This was a big pairing too because Charlie chose Alana over Cashay and sent the popular Love Island USA cast member home. Because of the 8.9% chat time the two shared, fans hated Charlie in the end.

Charlie made it to the finals but ended up coming in last place for the final fan votes.

7. Alana and Charlie – 6%

Charlie and Alana on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Charlie went to Alana after he left Cashay, and this put fans in a tough spot.

Fans hated Charlie because of what he did to Cashay. However, Alana had a lot of fans and it seemed she would have been a great early cast member.

When she arrived, Charlie was her only option and the two had 6% of the total chat time, giving fans a reason to love Alana while showing Charlie continue to put his foot in his mouth concerning Cashay, even after she left the villa.

8. Olivia and Javonny – 5.2%

Olivia and Javonny on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Javonny Vega was one of the most popular cast members on Love Island USA in Season 3 and when he left, the fans were not happy.

If Javonny had lasted until Casa Amor, there were plenty of girls there waiting for him.

However, he stuck with Olivia Kaiser for way too long. She led him on until she was ready to move on and dump him from the villa. According to Olivia, she never knew if he was serious because of his sense of humor.

Fans knew how Javonny felt about Olivia and that was thanks to the two having 5.2% of the chat time on TV and it seemed they saw what Olivia couldn’t.

9. Bailey and Jeremy – 5.1%

Bailey and Jeremy on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Jeremy Hershberg was not a popular cast member for most Love Island USA fans.

He went through a lot of relationships on his way to the finale, dumping Trina Njoroge, Aimee Flores, and Florita Diaz before making it to the finals with Bailey Marshall.

It wasn’t until he was with Bailey that the fans started to come around, thanks to their 5.1% chat time on the CBS version of the show.

Jeremy dumped Bailey after leaving for Florita.

10. Florita and Korey – 4.8%

Korey on Love Island USA finally finds his first shot at love. Pic credit: CBS

Korey Gandy had a lot of problems when he was on Love Island USA.

He struggled to find someone to stick with him. He lost Kyra Lizama to Will Moncada in the first dumping.

He then found possible love with Florita Diaz, who seemed to really like Korey, but he claimed that every time they tried to chat, Jeremy would show up and take her for a chat of his own.

However, what is interesting is that Korey and Florita had more chats than Jeremy and Florita, with 4.8% of the total chat times.

Despite this, Florita went to Jeremy and ended up dumped from the show and Korey went on to win it all with Olivia.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Fans can relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.