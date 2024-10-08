Love Is Blind star Tyler Francis accused of hiding three children

Tyler Francis has been accused of hiding three children with a shocking video appearing to expose the reality TV star.

As Love Is Blind Season 7 unfolds, tensions are mounting both on-screen and off as new revelations come to light.

The dating show, which features singles from Washington D.C. searching for love in the pods, has already delivered its fair share of drama.

Francis quickly formed a bond with fellow contestant Ashley Adionser in the pods.

During their conversations, Tyler opened up about his upbringing, sharing that he was raised by a single mother of Siberian descent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He revealed that his mother had faced challenges and estrangement from her family due to having children with a Black man.

The emotional exchange between Tyler and Ashley brought them closer. They found common ground through prayer and shared values.

Tyler frequently expressed that he felt safe with Ashley, and she appreciated his consistency.

A video appears to show Tyler Francis with his three children

Despite their strong connection, rumors began to swirl as the first six episodes of the season were released on Netflix.

In a surprising twist, a woman named Lovetta Thomas took to Instagram, posting a video montage that has since gone viral among fans of the show.

The video, shared on TikTok, allegedly features photos of Tyler with a woman and a child resembling him. The images, which include holiday-themed snapshots like Christmas and Halloween, are reportedly screenshots taken from Tyler’s own social media accounts.

The most shocking part of the video comes at the end, where Tyler is seen posing with the same woman and three children while holding pumpkins.

Lovetta captioned the post, “Love Is Blind Season 7…It’s true,” sparking speculation among fans about the nature of Tyler’s relationship with the children and the woman featured in the video.

The allegations have left many fans questioning whether Tyler was fully transparent about his past when he entered the pods. While he discussed his childhood and upbringing with Ashley, he did not mention having any children of his own.

Love Is Blind trailer hints at Tyler Francis’s bombshell revelation

The Season 7 trailer hints at further drama between the couple, showing Ashley in tears and saying, “Two weeks before our wedding… this is something I should’ve known.”

Although the context of her statement is not fully clear, fans are speculating that the rumors about Tyler’s hidden children could be a factor in the unfolding drama.

Tyler also hinted at potential trouble in his past during a trip with Ashley, cautioning her that people might come forward with negative stories about him.

Ashley expressed her commitment to him despite this warning, stating that no outside opinion could change her mind.

As the season progresses, viewers are eager to see how the drama will unfold and whether the rumors surrounding Tyler will impact his relationship with Ashley. The next episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 will likely provide more insight into this controversy, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Don’t miss the drama unfold on Love Is Blind Season 7, streaming now on Netflix.