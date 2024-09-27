Love Is Blind returns for Season 7 next week with a new crop of DC singles

The hit reality television show Love Is Blind returns next week with 29 new singles ready to mingle.

The cast members are looking for love this season in Washington, DC.

Contestants spend 10 days in the pods, getting to know their potential spouses. The goal is to get engaged and married just four weeks after meeting in person.

For the first time in franchise history, a set of sisters will join the social experiment to shake things up.

As Netflix teased, “Ranging from 27 to 37 years old, the Season 7 cast includes a handful of military veterans, multiple scientists, a lawyer, a journalist, and — for the first time ever — a pair of siblings who will enter the experiment together.”

“Plus, this crop of daters over-indexes on Cancer zodiac signs, so if love is truly written in the stars, then emotions are sure to run high,” Netflix revealed.

Season 7 of Love Is Blind begins streaming on Netflix on October 2

Love Is Blind Netflix shared a post earlier this month showcasing the shadow of a couple in the pods.

“How far will your heart take you?” text read above the image.

The accompanying caption read, “The heart wants what it wants… and the heart wants more Love is Blind! Season 7 in Washington DC is only on Netflix starting October 2!”

The Season 7 trailer promises plenty of drama

In this season’s official trailer on YouTube, viewers saw some of the participants and some dramatic moments that transpired during filming.

One of the men warns his castmates, “Back off, she’s mine.”

One of the women is heard saying, “We could just be a little throuple,” and another castmate talks about a love triangle developing in the pods.

Some couples get engaged and make it to the aisle, and during their Mexican getaway, tensions rise as the contestants get to know their partners outside the pods and in person.

One of the women reveals that her parents don’t like her fiance, asking him, “So where does this leave us?”

The mother of one of the women tells her future son-in-law, “If you hurt my daughter, I will cut your ba**s off.”

Season 7 castmates share a little bit about themselves

This season’s singles partook in a fun Q&A on Instagram, as seen below.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for Season 7

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as the Love Is Blind co-hosts, despite some harsh criticism from viewers over recent seasons.

During Love Is Blind’s unsuccessful live reunion (including technical issues that kept viewers waiting for hours) following Season 4, Vanessa was accused of being “biased” and “distasteful” toward the cast.

It remains to be seen if Season 8 of Love Is Blind is in the works. If the hit Netflix reality show continues, it’s also unclear whether the Lacheys will continue to co-host the series.

Episodes 1 – 6 of Love Is Blind Season 7 begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, October 7, Episodes 7 -9 on Wednesday, October 9, Episodes 10 – 11 on Wednesday, October 16, and Episode 12 (the finale) on Wednesday, October 23.