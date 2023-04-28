Nick and Vanessa Lachey safe from being replaced as Love Is Blind hosts

Despite a petition to remove them from their hosting duties on Love Is Blind, Nick and Vanessa Lachey aren’t going anywhere.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nick and Vanessa didn’t wow Love Is Blind viewers this season, specifically during the Season 4 reunion.

A disgruntled fan of the show took to Change.org to draft a petition to replace the Lacheys next season.

Hopeful Love Is Blind viewers wanted Season 1 couple Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed to replace the Lacheys, but according to a recent report, that isn’t going to happen.

As ET reported on Thursday, Nick and Vanessa “will keep their jobs on the hit Netflix series.”

Likewise, the outlet reported that there is no truth to the rumors that Cameron and Lauren will become Nick and Vanessa’s replacements.

The petition to fire Nick and Vanessa Lachey is gaining signatures despite the hosts securing their hosting gig

The news comes amid a growing number of Love Is Blind viewers signing the petition on Change.org. As of the time of this writing, 42,995 people had signed the petition, which described Nick and Vanessa as “pretty useless and out of place.”

Vanessa, in particular, came under scrutiny for her hosting duties during the reunion by both viewers and Love Is Blind contestants.

Paul Peden called out Vanessa for her “personal bias,” telling ET, “I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario, or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know.”

However, Vanessa responded with a peace offering of sorts by sending a bouquet of red roses and a card to Paul.

Love Is Blind viewers had plenty of complaints about the Season 4 reunion

Even more Love Is Blind viewers were irked by Vanessa’s overzealousness when asking the contestants when they would have kids.

Not only did Vanessa and Nick come under fire for their hosting gig, but Love Is Blind viewers were irked after waiting over an hour for the live reunion to air.

The reunion was highly anticipated, as it was slated to be the first live reunion of its kind in the world of reality TV, but it failed to deliver.

Fans of the show were left with a message that read, “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again,” while Netflix scurried to repair their technical issues.

Following the fiasco, Netflix’s co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters issued a statement, blaming the delay on a “bug.”

Peters said they would “learn from it and will get better,” adding, “We’re really sorry to disappoint so many people. We didn’t meet the standard that we expect ourselves: to serve our members and just be clear from a technical perspective.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.