Love Is Blind fans petition to remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts after ‘cringy’ reunion

“Out with the old, in with the new,” some Love Is Blind fans are saying after Sunday’s reunion.

As the hit Netflix reality showed aired its live reunion event on Sunday night, albeit an hour after expected, the focus didn’t quite seem to be on the couples who were featured in Season 4.

Instead, many viewers couldn’t help but take notice of how Vanessa and Nick Lachey led the night as the show’s hosts.

The couple has been hosting the show since its inception, and although they weren’t featured much throughout this past season, their presence was definitely felt at the reunion.

Some fans have even taken it to the next level by creating a change.org petition in an attempt to replace the current hosts for next season.

The petition has almost reached its goal of 10,000 signatures, with many comments focusing on Vanessa’s blatant “biased” behavior during the live event.

Love Is Blind fans create a petition to fire Vanessa and Nick Lachey as hosts

The description of the petition starts off by labeling Vanessa and Nick as the show’s “one large problem” despite its contestants’ success stories.

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place,” the petition reads. “They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment. Many enjoy the show but it’s being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey.”

The creator of the petition believes that since the show now has a “cult” following, it’s time to upgrade to better hosts, especially since “Vanessa and Nick make it feel fake, cringy, and poorly produced.”

Love is blind reunion is really cringe. Vanessa Lachey pic.twitter.com/xbMe0sNBf7 — melissa. (@noir_xiii) April 17, 2023

Vanessa and Nick also host The Ultimatum, another reality dating show on Netflix. However, the petition solely focuses on their role as LIB hosts, which they clearly put in jeopardy after Season 4’s real-time reunion.

Fans slam Vanessa Lachey for being ‘biased’ during the Season 4 reunion

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Love Is Blind viewers were quick to give their opinions on Vanessa’s behavior during the recent reunion.

Many felt she was too opinionated when speaking about the situation between Jackie and Marshall, where she took Jackie’s side while making jabs at Marshall.

“Vanessa is not a host, she can be some kind of after after show personality with what she’s doing but a host? No,” one viewer remarked. “She is not capable of remaining neutral or not making the topic about herself.”

Others believed Vanessa was being both passive-aggressive and distasteful throughout the live taping, leading to many awkward moments between the cast members on stage.

Love Is Blind is currently renewed for Season 5 and is set to air at the end of this year or early next year. As of now, expect to see Nick and Vanessa back at the forefront of the drama-filled dating series.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion is currently available to stream on Netflix.