Love Is Blind viewers put Netflix on blast for Season 4 live reunion delay

Netflix is under fire by Love Is Blind viewers after the network failed to deliver its highly anticipated Season 4 live reunion.

Love Is Blind viewers were looking forward to Sunday evening when Netflix promised to stream the first-ever live reunion special.

The reunion was scheduled to begin streaming from Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with a waiting room opening at 4:50 p.m. PT.

However, when excited Love Is Blind viewers logged on to Netflix, they were met with a delay and a message about technical difficulties.

Nearly an hour later, Netflix subscribers were still unable to stream the reunion. A little bit after 6 p.m. PT, the show finally began to air, seemingly live, although many Netflix users still couldn’t stream the content.

About one and a half hours later, Netflix took to Twitter to send a message to their viewers about the fiasco.

Netflix addresses the Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion delay

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix tweeted from its official Twitter account.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry,” their message concluded.

The tweet, unsurprisingly, was met with thousands of comments from disgruntled viewers.

Love Is Blind viewers take aim at Netflix for keeping them waiting

Reporter Tyler Conway of The Bleacher Report replied, “y’all better go back to shipping out DVDs that was more your speed.”

Another infuriated viewer asked Netflix whether they would be issuing one-month refunds for the inconvenience.

One Netflix subscriber accused the streaming platform of “ruining lives” and felt it was “only fair” to offer free Netflix to viewers throughout 2024. Another demanded that Netflix lower its prices.

Rather than years’ worth, another viewer felt a free month of Netflix’s services would be fair.

Calling the live reunion a “sham,” another displeased viewer put Netflix on the spot, telling the network they “owe” the viewers.

“Couldn’t watch it last night, still can’t watch it today,” tweeted another unsatisfied viewer. “I’m disappointed.”

Netflix sent out another tweet on Monday, writing, “Let’s try this one more time…” announcing that the reunion was now available to stream.

One Love Is Blind viewer shares a hack to access Episode 13, The Live Reunion

Many viewers were still having trouble accessing the reunion on Monday afternoon, as Netflix promised, however. Some Netflix subscribers weren’t given the option to play the episode, although it was showing in the episode list.

One viewer took to Twitter to share a trick with fellow Love Is Blind fans.

Okay so what you have to do is play episode 12 but then immediately press next episode and episode 13 will play pic.twitter.com/yvx3BnTFv1 — Jackie Sunga (@MrsSungaSings) April 17, 2023

“Okay so what you have to do is play episode 12 but then immediately press next episode and episode 13 will play,” they tweeted. (Which, by the way, works.)

The Associated Press reached out to Netflix to address the situation, but their request for comment was not immediately returned.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion is currently available to stream on Netflix.