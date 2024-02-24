Love is Blind: when will the season 6 reunion air?

Just when we were ready to count Love is Blind out, the series staged a creative renaissance, and we’re invested all over again.

The last few seasons of the Netflix juggernaut had grown stale. There’s no question about that.

Now in a new filming location, complete with some of the best singles searching for love in the franchise’s history, the show is firing from all cylinders.

Nine episodes have already aired, and I can confidently say it’s the most unhinged season of reality TV in recent memory.

Whenever we think we have someone figured out, something makes us question everything.

With nine episodes of Love is Blind Season 6 already streaming, you’re probably wondering when the reunion will be available.

The Love is Blind Season 6 reunion airs very soon

Thankfully, Netflix dropped an exciting teaser on Friday, and we don’t have long to wait.

The special is set to air on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9/8c on the streaming platform.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey appear in a teaser video for the big event, revealing that fans can make their voices heard by choosing who should participate.

They can also help them choose questions for the people in the hot seat, undoubtedly leading to plenty of fun moments.

Check out the teaser below.

Although Netflix teases it will be filmed in front of a live studio audience, we’re inclined to believe this one will be pre-recorded.

In the past, fans were left waiting hours after a livestream for the show failed, meaning those who stayed up until late at night were left wondering what went wrong.

Love is Blind final episode schedule

Before we get to the reunion, we still have two more weeks of episodes.

Episodes 10 and 11 are set to premiere on Wednesday, February 28, followed by the season finale on Wednesday, March 6.

With so much left to unpack for many of the couples, we’re glad there are still some episodes to go, but in all honesty, this is the one season that could benefit from more.

The episodes are bursting at the seams with content, thanks to this cast clocking in to deliver the reality TV goodness we’ve been searching for.

Love is Blind Season 6 is one of the show’s best yet

Fans have already voiced their displeasure with Chelsea telling her love interest that she looked like Megan Fox, but we’re sure she has other things on her mind because it seems like her and Jimmy’s relationship is not long for this world.

Clay has also caught heat for his treatment of the women on the show and his superficial comments.

Then there was Matthew, who thought it was cute to waltz out of dates after asking women one question because he felt that was enough of a first impression.

It’s been a lot, but we just can’t get enough of this show.

Love is Blind continues on Wednesdays on Netflix.