Love Is Blind producer reveals surprising reason behind Leo and Brittany’s exit

In a first, Love Is Blind Season 7 saw Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski exit the show after getting engaged.

Fans of the Netflix series were left questioning why their journey didn’t continue in Mexico.

Love Is Blind is a hit Netflix reality dating show where singles meet, date, and get engaged without ever seeing each other.

The concept revolves around emotional connection, with participants communicating only through pods before deciding to meet face-to-face.

The show’s unique premise has captivated viewers worldwide, creating its explosive popularity.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Its combination of love, drama, and unpredictability has made Love Is Blind a cultural phenomenon, sparking conversations about modern relationships and reality TV.

Love is Blind producer explains why Leo and Brittany were left out

According to the show’s creator, Chris Coelen, budget constraints led to their removal. Despite Leo and Brittany forming a connection in the pods, the show had more engagements than it could accommodate.

In a recent interview with Variety, Coelen explained that Love Is Blind can only afford to follow five or six couples. With too many engaged couples, the producers had to make a difficult decision, and Leo and Brittany were cut.

Coelen pointed out that the couple’s lack of a strong chance to say “I do” compared to the other couples factored into the decision. Ironically, the pair later broke up off-camera.

This decision raised questions, as fans wondered why their storyline was shown if it would be dropped. Coelen revealed that Leo was central to the stories of other participants, particularly in a love triangle with Hannah Jiles, making it necessary to include him for the sake of narrative coherence. Removing them earlier could have disrupted the entire story arc of other participants.

Leo sparked controversy in Love Is Blind Season 7

Despite their removal, Brittany and Leo’s journey still captured viewers’ attention, particularly Leo’s involvement in one of the season’s biggest love triangles.

Leo Braudy was also criticized for constantly bragging about his wealth and how it affected his love life.

In hindsight, Coelen believes the producers made the right call, as none of the couples cut from the show have gone on to have lasting relationships.

Leo and Brittany’s departure highlights the delicate balance reality shows face between storytelling, budgeting, and keeping audiences invested.

Though their love story didn’t continue on screen, they contributed significantly to the dynamics in the pods, adding to the drama and emotional depth of the season. It’s a stark reminder that not all connections in Love Is Blind are destined for a fairytale ending.

The first six episodes of Love is Blind Season 7 are now streaming on Netflix, with the next batch set to release next week.