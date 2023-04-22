Love is Blind contestants allege horrendous treatment while filming

Love Is Blind won over audiences with its commitment to finding real love that isn’t based on looks — but it may have been much more sinister behind the scenes.

The popular reality TV show places people in pods in which they can hear and speak to their dates but cannot see them.

This is with the goal in mind of finding true love and getting married to their pod soulmate.

This has led to some iconic couples, such as Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett, and Tiffany and Brett. Of course, there are even more couples that could not make it work — as is common in reality TV.

But what may be even worse than lost love is the appalling scandals that the producers of the show have been accused of.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to The Insider, these accusations range from ignoring mental health to not providing the reality cast with basic necessities such as water. These allegedly unsafe working conditions may well have ruined the well-being of the cast, and now Netflix’s show is under fire.

Love is Blind allegedly ‘ruins lives’

Danielle Ruhl was on Love Is Blind Season 2 and married Nick Thompson during the show. She reported that she was having panic attacks and suicidal thoughts, but allegedly when the producers were informed, they urged Danille to stay.

Nick said that the show did very little to help with anyone’s mental health. “You thrust us into this situation without any support, and everything’s amplified. It literally ruins lives,” he said.

The accusation to ignore mental health is a serious one, but the claims don’t stop there. Many of the contestants said they weren’t getting enough food or water — but alcoholic options were plentiful.

In a lawsuit from Season 2’s Jeremy Hartwell, it claimed all of the above as well as sleep deprivation and isolation. These conditions reportedly “altered mental state for the cast.”

When Danielle Drouin from Season 1 spoke on the sleep deprivation aspect, she said, “I feel like they do it on purpose because they’re trying to break you. They want you on your edge.”

Love Is Blind production company makes a statement

In addition to this, the lawsuit claimed that compensation wasn’t sufficient and that the contestants would have to pay $50,000 to leave the show early.

According to E! News, the production company behind the show, Kinetic Content, responded with a statement, “The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

While Kinetic Content is sticking with this story, Netflix has stayed quiet.

It seems the contestants will not be staying quiet on the matter. An insider even reported that the cast didn’t have a chance to get sufficient sunlight.