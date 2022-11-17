Love is Blind: The Cole and Zanab drama explained

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett had an up-and-down relationship on Love Is Blind Season 3. Pic credit: @colebrennanbarnett/Instagram

The Love Is Blind Season 3 weddings episode aired over a week ago now, and the drama has not only been lingering, but it’s become explosive. Also, sales of Cuties have skyrocketed in the wake of the reunion episode – actually, that’s pure speculation.

The couples gave us a fly-on-the-wall view of pretty much every conversation ever held in a couples therapy office. They really showed a perfect example of how not just men and women, but people in general, interpret conversations differently.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey have had one of the most dramatic storylines on the show, but what was shown throughout the season were minor bickering matches by a couple who was learning to live together.

It was during the finale when things really took a turn for the sour when Zanab dumped Cole in front of both of their families with a speech that made many people sit with wide eyes and fish mouths.

After telling off Cole for “single-handedly shattering” her “self-confidence,” Zanab stormed back down the aisle, and viewers wouldn’t see the pair again until the reunion.

As they began to hash out what happened, it appeared that most of the cast was on Zanab’s side, including Brennon, who stepped in when Cole used the word “crazy” to describe Zanab in an off-the-cuff comment.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey got heated during the Love Is Blind reunion episode

It was during the reunion episode when things got heated, leaving Cole in tears as he tried to defend himself over allegations he wasn’t sure even happened. Again, two sides to the same story.

During the reunion episode, Zanab claimed Cole had made a lot of comments about her eating habits and weight, leading her to restrict what she ate while filming.

She revealed that “the daily comments” about her “face and body” were not used, so perhaps it’s time to bring producers in on the argument, you know, the guys behind the green curtain if you will.

Zanab and Cole had different takes on the infamous Cuties conversation

All of this lead to Zanab telling a story about the pair having a conversation in the kitchen when Zanab pulls out two Cuties (those tiny oranges) to eat. She described it as if Cole thought she was overeating. An argument ensued, and Cole told the camera he wanted producers to play the footage.

Well, play the footage they did. During the conversation, Cole said, “Are you about to eat two of those?”

Cole and Zanab in the kitchen during the infamous Cuties conversation. Pic credit: Netflix

Zanab replied, “Maybe. That’s a serving.”

In an awkward moment, Zanab asked, “You okay with that?” implying that there had definitely been some other instances when Cole had said something about what she was eating.

However, Cole mentioned they were getting a big dinner later, implying he just wanted her to save her appetite.

Zanab later defended herself on social media against critics who said she was exaggerating

While Cole has kept a low profile since the reunion, Zanab defended herself against critics who said she was exaggerating what happened during the scene.

She wrote via Instagram, “Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae.”

So, she knows that he knows that she knows that he knows that she knows what he did?

Below that, she continued, “One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.” However, that is what she currently has under a picture of herself and Cole cozying up on the couch, and it has been edited several times.

Zanab claimed the conversation went exactly as she said it did

Zanab later told Buzzfeed that the conversation played out precisely the way she said on the reunion, which will go down as one of the most differently-interpreted conversations in Love Is Blind history.

She told the media outlet, “There was so much behind the Cutie conversation — being told by my fiancé repetitively things like, ‘You’re fattening yourself up,’ ‘you don’t physically look like anything I date,’ ‘I date Lillies, you’re not a Lily.'”

Colleen Reed defended Zanab saying she was ‘a shell’ of her former self

Zanab’s castmate, Colleen Reed, became a big topic of conversation in the Zanab/Cole relationship after he told her he found her attractive while they sat at the pool. He later went on to tell Zanab that he thought she was a nine out of 10 while Colleen and other women on the show were a 10 out of 10.

Colleen recently defended Zanab, telling Us Weekly, “It’s so hard, but I saw the transition that happened from the Zanab that we met in the pods to the Zanab that we saw toward the end of the experience.”

Colleen later claimed that Zanab became a shell of her former self.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.