Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey sends roses to Paul Peden after he accuses her of ‘personal bias’

Filming for Love Is Blind Season 4 may be over, but the drama still continues off-camera.

As Monsters and Critics reported, contestant Paul Peden wasn’t pleased with how reunion host Vanessa Lachey treated him during his segment.

Paul said that he did not marry his fiancee, Micah Lussier, because he couldn’t envision her as a mother, and he felt she lacked a “nurturing” nature.

The show’s co-host, Vanessa Lachey, felt that Paul should have voiced his feelings to Micah earlier in their engagement.

Paul spoke of Vanessa drilling him on stage about his reasons for saying “I don’t” to Micah Lussier at the altar.

The 29-year-old environmental scientist explained to Entertainment Tonight’s Will Marfuggi that he thought “Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario, or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know.”

Driving home the point that he felt as though Vanessa kept “kept drilling, drilling it down on” him, Paul added, “I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no.”

Now, following the criticism, Vanessa has reacted with a peace offering of sorts and sent Paul a bouquet of flowers.

Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey sends flowers to Paul Peden following him calling her out for her ‘personal bias’

Per Page Six, Paul shared a photo in his Instagram Story depicting a bouquet of red roses with a card.

“Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey,” Paul captioned the photo. He didn’t share what was written on the card, however.

Paul and Micah were one of five couples who fell in love in the pods during the Netflix dating experiment. They got engaged sight unseen and then planned a wedding without knowing whether each other would say “I do” when it came down to crunch time.

Micah put Paul on the spot, telling him to give his answer first before she decided whether to say “I do” or “I don’t.”

Paul shocked their family and friends when he decided not to make Micah his wife.

“I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um, I think that we’re not there,” Paul told Micah.

Following the finale episode and the reunion, Paul revealed that he dated another Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant after his and Micah’s split.

Paul and Wendi Kong, a 28-year-old aerospace engineer, went on a few dates, although they were never exclusive.

“I talked to her a lot and had an insane connection with her. Like, mirror image,” Paul revealed to E! News. However, Paul noted that ultimately, he felt they were too alike, and the timing wasn’t right.

Paul isn’t giving up on finding love, though. He told E! News that his experience on Love Is Blind taught him what he’s looking for in a partner, and will use that knowledge moving forward.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.