Love During Lockup: Santiba learns the heartbreaking truth

Love During Lockup couple Santiba and Talsey have been iffy since the beginning.

She has been all in, sending him money, planning to meet him following his release before he heads to the halfway house, moving to Georgia, and doing everything she can to assist him while he’s locked up.

Recently, Talsey told Santiba that there was a hiccup with his release, and it was delayed.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Santiba is shopping for Talsey with her mom. Her mom, Marlene, tells her she thinks she’s crazy, but it doesn’t seem to phase her. She is head over heels for Talsey, and she’s going to do whatever it takes.

They choose some shirts when she gets the idea to call Talsey’s mom, Susan, to ask about his size.

What Susan tells her isn’t anything she could prepare to hear. It was clear she wasn’t expecting to hear from Santiba, and when she did, she knew she had to be honest.

Santiba learns that Talsey has been released for a few days now, and he is with another woman. She doesn’t take it well, and after hanging up the phone, bolts out of the store.

To see what happens next, be sure to tune in to the all-new Love During Lockup episode.

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.