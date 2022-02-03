Exclusive: Love During Lockup’s Tai talks about joining the show and those three phones

Tai is dating several inmates on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup viewers have gotten to know Tai over the last few weeks.

She came in with an inmate she was seeing, Hottie, but also had a slew of others she was loosely talking to on the side.

Her organization is unmatched, and she is one of the most talked-about cast members across the franchise.

Monsters and Critics spoke exclusively to Tai about Love During Lockup and what her time on the show has been like.

Monsters & Critics: What made you decide to do the show?

Tai: I actually never decided that I wanted to be on a reality show or in any type of entertainment, but when the production company asked to interview me, I said, why not.

M&C: Have you watched Love After Lockup or Life After Lockup? Who was/is your favorite couple?

Tai: Yes, I have, and Daonte was my favorite

M&C: As you watch the show air, do you have any regrets or anything you would have done differently?

Tai: I wish I would’ve had a makeup artist. My eyebrows were hit, lol! But other than that, I ain’t ashamed of nothing I do!!!!!!! Period pooh lol.

M&C: When you were on the date with Angel, why did you bring all the phones with you? Is that something you do all of the time – take all of the phones when you leave the house?

Tai: Yes, one phone is personal. One phone is for the funeral home, and one phone is for inmates that I don’t know well enough yet to give my personal number.

M&C: There’s been a lot of talk on social media about your storyline. What do you think the biggest misconception about you is?

Tai: That I promise all the men in my life monogamy because I don’t. The only person I promise monogamy to is Hottie.

M&C: How do you manage all of the inmates and still continue your day-to-day life?

Tai: I am very organized down to the minute.

M&C: What is one piece of advice you’d give to someone who is in your position and juggling a few different relationships?

Tai: Don’t forget to build your future with or without a man or men!

