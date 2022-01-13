Love During Lockup exclusive: Gabby wants to marry Chris and ‘have his babies’

Gabby is determined to marry Chris on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup is making a splash with fans.

The show features people dating inmates who are behind bars and may not be released anytime soon.

Gabby caught the attention of Love During Lockup viewers when she revealed she was in a relationship with a man named Chris.

She showed off the $5,000 engagement ring he bought for her using his settlement money. The two have seen each other in person several times, and Gabby revealed they even did stuff under the table during their visits.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Gabby is picking up her mom so that they can go wedding dress shopping. Her mom isn’t having it, though.

Her mom isn’t keen on the relationship with Chris at all, but Gabby doesn’t care.

She is determined to marry Chris when he gets out and have his babies.

Love During Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.

Sign up for our newsletter!