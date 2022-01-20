Love During Lockup exclusive: Indie worries about connecting with Harry’s family

Indie wants to contact Harry’s family on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup is taking WEtv viewers by storm.

The Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup spin-off is making waves because of the wild stories and polarizing personalities.

Indie and Harry are one of the couples who viewers are interested in knowing more about. Her mom is a bounty hunter, and she isn’t keen on her daughter’s relationship.

After announcing she was moving to Ohio with her daughter, Nakoa, Indie’s family wasn’t too happy. The move is coming up, and Indie wants to connect with Harry’s family.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Indie and her daughter have a video call with Harry. Nakoa calls his dad, and Indie explains that is where their relationship is at now. He calls her Koko, and it seems he cares about the little girl.

When the conversation turns to Indie reaching out to Harry’s family, his reaction tells her everything she needs to know.

It looks like Indie will have to either avoid calling his family or suck it up and see what they are like.

To see what she decides to do, be sure to tune in to the all-new episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Love During Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.