Love During Lockup exclusive: Indie meets Harry’s sister

Indie meets Harry’s sister on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup’s Indie has picked up her life and moved to Ohio to be with Harry, her inmate boyfriend.

After consulting her psychic, she decided it was the right move for herself and her daughter.

Indie had a conversation earlier this season with Harry about meeting his family, and he warned her about his sister and mother, which caused some worry on her part.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Indie meets with Lidya, Harry’s sister.

She isn’t keen on the psychic stuff Indie relays to her. Lidya is concerned about how fast the two are moving, and when the talk turns to marriage and babies, she is floored.

Lidya feels like Indie is nice, but her thoughts about their relationship aren’t quite what Indie wanted.

To find out how things play out between Lidya and Indie, be sure to tune into the all-new episode.

Love During Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.

Sign up for our newsletter!