Love After Lockup feud: Tia calls Lacey ‘weak’ and ‘fake’

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup may be on hiatus, but Tia just called Lacey out for being “weak” and “fake.”

The fact that Lacey and Nicolle knew each other from somewhere other than filming the WEtv reality TV shows has been discussed all over social media. They worked as cam girls together, getting to know more about the other as time went on.

Lacey’s adult entertainment career is widely known, but Nicolle’s connection came as a bit of a shock.

Love After Lockup’s Tia goes in on Lacey

In an interview with Domenick Nati for The Domenick Nati Show, Nicolle and Tia talked with the host. Of course, Daonte was discussed, but it was what Tia had to say about fellow Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Lacey Whitlow that piqued fans’ interests.

After admitting to knowing Lacey, Nicolle’s wife Tia used words like “fake,” “weak,” and “w***e” to describe her castmate. Nati was asking about the webcam stuff, and that’s when things got a little dicey.

Nicolle explained that everything happened before she went to prison, and Tia chimed in about how Lacey was “weak” and “fake.” She also thought Lacey took advantage of her wife and called her co-star a “w***e” during her rant.

What are Tia and Nicolle up to now?

The Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple revealed they are planning another wedding, this time on social media. They had a ceremony that was filmed for the show, and they want to do it again.

Tia and Nicolle are still together and attempted to have a baby several times. They told Domenick Nati that they used Tia’s brother’s sperm to try and inseminate Nicolle, but it appears the attempts failed. Using her brother’s sperm was discussed on the show because they wanted a baby that was part of them both, and that was one way to have their child share DNA with both of them.

It is possible viewers will see them on another installment of Life After Lockup, or possibly their own spinoff, though that wouldn’t be likely with WEtv. Nicolle and Tia are good for entertainment value, especially when Daonte is thrown into the mix. They were a memorable couple from the season, and it looks like they aren’t afraid to reveal how they feel.

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup are on hiatus.