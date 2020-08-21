Love After Lockup exclusive: Tyrice shares advice, talks Love After Lockup

Love After Lockup couple Tyrice and Chanda haven’t had much screen time yet, but it is coming.

So far, viewers have only seen Tyrice with his friend while shopping for clothing for his girl, and with his family when his kids found out all the details about Chanda.

Tyrice talked exclusively with Monsters & Critics about Love After Lockup and how he feels while watching it back.

Monsters & Critics: Had you watched Season 1 or 2 before deciding to do the show? If so, who was your favorite couple?

Tyrice: Yes I did. Well, I liked Michael. I think he was very interesting. I also liked Scott and Lizzie.

Monsters & Critics: What did you think would happen when you answered the ad you saw on your phone? Were you hoping to meet someone or was it just something to pass the time?

Tyrice: It was more like let’s just see what happens. It was more like a go with the flow thing. Whatever happens, happens.

Monsters & Critics: How hard was it to keep your relationship details to yourself? What was the most difficult part of Chanda being incarcerated?

Tyrice: It wasn’t that hard to keep the details. You know my business is my business. It wasn’t hard to keep the details because we never really got around to it. I never sat them down or invited my kids over to talk about it.

Monsters & Critics: Do you have any regrets after filming the show and watching it back?

Tyrice: No. No, I don’t have any regrets. You know, like I said, this is life. As far as filming goes, no, I don’t have any regrets.

Monsters & Critics: What is one piece of advice you would give someone who is dating a person who is incarcerated?

Tyrice: My advice for someone who is dating someone who is incarcerated is to stay focused. Try to do the right thing. Pretty much stay positive and stay focused.

Monsters & Critics: Any spoilers about what we can expect from you the rest of the season?

Tyrice: No, I’m not going to answer that but I am going to say that all the fans should continue to watch the show.

Be sure to tune in and find out how things work out between Tyrice and Chanda.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.