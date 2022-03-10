Love After Lockup exclusive: Tayler picks up Chance

Tayler picked up Chance from prison. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup couple Tayler and Chance are reunited in an upcoming episode.

Viewers met Tayler during the season premiere of Love After Lockup. She talked about her man, Chance, and explained his charges and what things would look like when he was released.

Tayler has three little girls and her twin sister living with her. This complicates things because Chance wants things to change with her living situation, but Tayler is comfortable with the way things are going.

Chance has been incarcerated for eight years. A lot has changed, and adjusting to life with Tayler and her daughters may not come easily. She has hinted he is relentless when trying to get ahold of her, which she seems to love, but that is a red flag.

In the exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Tayler picks up Chance from prison. The two appeared happy to be together and immediately began making out.

Now that he is out of prison, reality will set in.

Be sure to tune in to Friday’s episode to see what happens when they arrive “home.”

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.

