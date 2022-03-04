Love After Lockup exclusive: Lacey left her husband for Antoine

Lacey is gearing up for Antoine’s homecoming. Pi credit: WEtv

A brand new season of Love After Lockup brings brand new couples.

Lacey and Antoine are one of the couples, and viewers will meet them tonight on the season premiere.

He has been locked up since 2018, but she has known him for several years. His charge was for possession of a stolen vehicle, but he caught more time for some violations that occurred while incarcerated.

Antoine is the son of one of her friends. Lacey was married when she met him, and that was the beginning of the end of her marriage. She left her husband of nearly 20 years to step into a relationship with Antoine.

During her confessional, she revealed that her ex-husband was her first and only, and they married while they were in their teens. Lacey moved forward with her relationship with Antoine and chose to let go of her decades-long marriage.

He is releasing in just a few weeks, and Lacey is trying to figure everything out.

Anyone Have Any Xanax? | Love After Lockup

To learn more about Lacey and Antoine, be sure to tune into the season premiere of Love After Lockup.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.

