Love After Lockup exclusive: Stan takes Lisa to shop for a car

Stan takes Lisa for what she wants on Love After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup couple Stan and Lisa are moving fast following their reconciliation.

Since her release from prison, their relationship has been full of explosive fights and volatile word vomit.

After leaving his house the first night after an argument over her son, Lisa met with Stan at a restaurant and decided to give him another chance.

She is set on making him follow through with the promises he made to her while in prison, and it looks like he is going to move forward with that.

In this Love After Lockup exclusive clip, Stan takes Lisa to a car lot to look for a car.

While there, the salesman questions whether he is Lisa’s father. When he learns they are a couple, he tries to hide his surprise.

It looks like Stan is ready to move forward with Lisa and even marry her based on what he says while at the car lot.

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.