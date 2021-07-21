Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Previews

Love After Lockup exclusive: Lisa and Stan hash it out


Lisa from Love After Lockup.
Lisa and Stan meet back up on Love After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup viewers were shocked at the confrontation between Stan and Lisa last week. 

The couple was arguing about the situation her son was in, and Stan had some wine. As they argued about their children, he made sure to let Lisa know that he thinks he raised his children better than she did hers. 

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Lisa and Stan talk it over while eating at a restaurant. 

She isn’t going to let him get away with the way he talked to her, that’s for sure. Lisa tells him that he spoke to her like a dog. 

monsterscriticsreality

1,008 2,967

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🌹 Who do you want to see as the next Bachelor? 🤔 These are the likely Top 5 contenders! ...

View

Jul 21

0 0
Open
🌹 Who do you want to see as the next Bachelor? 🤔 These are the likely Top 5 contenders! 🌟⁠ ⁠ 1. Michael A. (our lovable dad who I'd be scared to see as the lead because he's probably too good for the franchise?)⁠ ⁠ 2. Andrew S. ⁠ ⁠ 3. John Hersey⁠ ⁠ 4. Connor B.⁠ ⁠ 5. Greg Grippo (if he doesn't win the whole dang thing)⁠ ⁠ More details about these five men at our #linkinbio including why Greg Grippo has fans split! ⁠ ⁠ (📸: ABC and Instagram)⁠ ------------------------⁠ #thebachelorette #thebacheloretterecap #thebachelor #thenextbachelor #topfive #contenders #michaelallio #andrewspencer #johnhersey #connorbrennan #greggrippo #katiethurston #cuties #mrsensitive #goodguys #bachelorettespoilers #spoilers #spoileralert #bachelornation #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #BIP #realitytv #datingshow #reality #tv #explorepage #newlead #willyouacceptthisrose

🌹 Who do you want to see as the next Bachelor? 🤔 These are the likely Top 5 contenders! 🌟⁠

1. Michael A. (our lovable dad who I'd be scared to see as the lead because he's probably too good for the franchise?)⁠

2. Andrew S. ⁠

3. John Hersey⁠

4. Connor B.⁠

5. Greg Grippo (if he doesn't win the whole dang thing)⁠

More details about these five men at our #linkinbio including why Greg Grippo has fans split! ⁠

(📸: ABC and Instagram)⁠
------------------------⁠
#thebachelorette #thebacheloretterecap #thebachelor #thenextbachelor #topfive #contenders #michaelallio #andrewspencer #johnhersey #connorbrennan #greggrippo #katiethurston #cuties #mrsensitive #goodguys #bachelorettespoilers #spoilers #spoileralert #bachelornation #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #BIP #realitytv #datingshow #reality #tv #explorepage #newlead #willyouacceptthisrose ...

0 0

While he agrees and offers an apology, Lisa isn’t going to let Stan off the hook that quick. In her Love After Lockup confessional, she reveals that he has many good qualities, but there needs to be some work done. 

Of course, she needs his help financially. 

To see what happens between Stan and Lisa and where they go from that conversation, be sure to tune in this week. 

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x