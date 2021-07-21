Love After Lockup exclusive: Lisa and Stan hash it out

Lisa and Stan meet back up on Love After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup viewers were shocked at the confrontation between Stan and Lisa last week.

The couple was arguing about the situation her son was in, and Stan had some wine. As they argued about their children, he made sure to let Lisa know that he thinks he raised his children better than she did hers.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Lisa and Stan talk it over while eating at a restaurant.

She isn’t going to let him get away with the way he talked to her, that’s for sure. Lisa tells him that he spoke to her like a dog.

While he agrees and offers an apology, Lisa isn’t going to let Stan off the hook that quick. In her Love After Lockup confessional, she reveals that he has many good qualities, but there needs to be some work done.

Of course, she needs his help financially.

