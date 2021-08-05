Love After Lockup exclusive: Courtney isn’t feeling the love from Josh

Courtney wants more from Josh on Love After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Courtney and Josh on Love After Lockup are going through a rough patch.

She gave up everything for him, including her career as a corrections officer. Not only did she lose her job because of her relationship with Josh, but she also went to jail and is currently on probation.

The couple has been quarantining together, but Josh will have to parole somewhere else for a while. This is going to cause some issues between the couple, who are already dealing with intimacy problems.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Courtney talks to Josh about their lack of physical intimacy and touch. Last week, she talked about not having a lot of sex, and now, she is bringing it up to him.

Josh isn’t interested in conversing with her, revealing he is overwhelmed and stressed with learning to live in the free world.

After giving up everything for him, Courtney is left feeling inadequate and unloved while Josh lives his best life while goofing off with his friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To find out what happens between Courtney and Josh, be sure to tune in.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.