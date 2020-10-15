Love After Lockup exclusive: Lindsey wants to sleep with Scott

Love After Lockup couple Lindsey and Scott will be taking a big step forward on tomorrow’s episode.

They have been talked about a lot. Some viewers believed their relationship was just a catfish situation. But after the initial shock of being home, things seem to have settled between them.

Lindsey’s fit about the condition of the house was over the top, but after a few days passed, it looks like the couple may finally consummate their love.

Lindsey wants Scott

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Lindsey reveals she is ready to finally sleep with Scott. She is being filmed while in the bathtub surrounded by bubbles and drinking wine.

Being intimate wasn’t the first thing on her mind when she finally made it back to Mississippi, but now, she wants it. In her confessional, she reveals it has been years since she has been with a man and she is ready to go there with Scott. She even compliments his “athletic” build, revealing she wouldn’t want to sleep with a fat man.

Getting Scott to take a hint wasn’t going so well. Lindsey literally had to tell him to get in the tub with her. He obliged, but just a few minutes after they got situated, her ankle monitor beeped. She had to get out of the bath and plug up. Lindsey revealed that she will have to be near the charger for two hours.

While bathtub sex didn’t happen, it looks like the couple was able to get it on while she was plugged up to the charger. Scott covered the camera in the room and Lindsey closed the door.

What’s next for Scott and Lindsey?

The second half of Season 3 is currently airing. Following that, the second half of Life After Lockup will be returning and it looks like Scott and Lindsey will be on there as well.

Her release came earlier this year, just as COVID-19 happened. Lindsey wasn’t able to reunite with her daughter, Miley Grace, as she had hoped. Last week, Love After Lockup viewers saw Scott set up a visit with the mother and daughter, even if it was only through the glass door because of quarantine.

It wasn’t clear what Lindsey’s intentions were with Scott, especially when her release was delayed and she left him hanging. Now it looks like she is ready to move forward with him, but how long will it last?

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.