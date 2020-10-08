Love After Lockup exclusive: Lindsey and Miley reunite

Love After Lockup is returning tomorrow night for the second half of Season 3.

Scott and Lindsey have been one of the couples viewers have doubted from the beginning. He dropped his life and moved to Mississippi to be with her.

Purchasing a home, attempting to decorate it, building a relationship with her daughter Miley and her mother, and so much more made Scott look like he was possibly being used.

Lindsey and Miley reunite

When Lindsey was initially released, she didn’t get to see Miley right away. The coronavirus pandemic was just beginning, and with the unknown, this reunion just didn’t pan out the way she envisioned it would.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Scott arranges for Miley and Lindsey’s mom to come to visit, but from a distance. She was able to see her daughter through the storm door but wasn’t able to physically hug or touch Miley.

This had been a long time coming as she has been without Lindsey for most of her life. In a confessional, she addresses the fact that Miley has been without her and her father has faded out of her life over the years. At just 10 years old, the little girl has been through a lot.

What is coming up on Love After Lockup for Scott and Lindsey?

Lindsey’s homecoming was delayed at one point, which led to speculation that she wasn’t being honest with him. After Scott, Miley, and Lindsey’s mom exhausted their options, she finally got in touch with the family. She was delayed but was headed home to Mississippi.

Before the mid-season finale, Love After Lockup viewers saw Lindsey get incredibly upset with Scott about the condition of the home. She expected everything to be done to perfection and it just wasn’t.

He has put a lot of effort into pleasing Lindsey and making sure she continues to stay happy. She has expressed her desire to build a life with him with her daughter, but she has acted out since returning home.

The trailer for the return of Love After Lockup reveals there may be trouble in paradise for the couple. Lindsey doesn’t appear to be happy, and because of her unhappiness, she may lose her way.

Even though she appears to realize what her actions have cost her daughter, will that be enough for her to reform her life for good?

Be sure to tune in tomorrow to see the beginning of how the rest of Season 3 will play out.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.