Love After Lockup exclusive: John discusses his relationship history

Love After Lockup Season 3 premieres tomorrow night. With all-new couples ready to share their journey, viewers are anxious to meet them.

John and Kristianna are one of the couples ready to share their relationship and journey with the reality television world. They have been dating for roughly three months, but he is sure that she is the one for him.

A rocky relationship history

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, John is gearing up for Kristianna’s release. He is planning an elaborate proposal for his lady love.

When talking about his connection to Kristianna, John revealed that his relationships in the past haven’t been happy. He has been married four times and engaged twice. There was some stumbling when it came to those numbers but he settled on them. At 46, that is a lot of heartbreak for one man to endure.

He enlists his brother, Cordell, to help with transforming his truck into a wedding chapel and honeymoon destination. John intends to marry Kristianna on her way to the halfway house she has to move into following her release.

More about John and Kristianna

This couple has a lot going on. They have been together for only a short time, yet he is planning their life together. There is a several-year age difference, though that doesn’t seem to bother either of them.

They have met. John visited Kristianna in the Iowa correctional facility she has been incarcerated at. It is roughly three months into their relationship and they both declare they love one another. John has been the only one presented to the camera thus far, with Kristianna being on the phone during one of the scenes shared.

She has been upfront about being physical with John immediately as well. During their phone conversation, Kristianna catches him by surprise when she admits that she can’t wait to please him. It was awkward at best, but he handled himself appropriately with the cameras rolling.

One of the biggest obstacles the couple may face is her history of escaping a halfway house. Kristianna is in prison on a parole violation for that very crime. Now, John is picking her up to send her back to one while planning a proposal.

To find out what happens with John and Kristianna, be sure to tune into the Season 3 premiere!

Love After Lockup returns Friday, July 17 at 9/8c on WEtv.