Who are Shavel and Quaylon from Love After Lockup?

Love After Lockup Season 3 is set to begin in just two days. This time, viewers will be treated to brand new couples.

Walking into a relationship straight out of prison isn’t going to be easy, but these couples are determined to keep what kept them holding on inside going on the outside.

Shavel and Quaylon

After being sentenced to 12 years in prison for armed robbery, Quaylon is ready to come home. Shavel is a business owner and is looking forward to beginning her life with her man.

Being a single mother has been something that weighs heavily on Shavel. She mentions it a lot in her confessionals. Having a husband and a family is her goal and Quaylon fits right into the picture she has painted for herself.

The couple met through her friend when the guy she was dating was locked up with Quaylon. They have seen one another and spent time together during visitations, leaving no surprises between them about appearances. Shavel has been with him for two and a half years.

What obstacles will Shavel and Quaylon face?

There is so much this couple will have to sort out once Quaylon is released. Shavel has big plans for how their lives will go, but adapting to life on the outside after more than a decade on the inside may be harder than anticipated.

Her family has concerns about their relationship as well. Shavel’s mother brought up that he has never been a father and is walking into a situation where a child is involved. Another family member tells her that she doesn’t really know Quaylon and has only been given the information he has provided her with.

In the previews for Love After Lockup Season 3, Quaylon’s mom is skeptical about him jumping into a relationship right out of prison. He has been locked up since he was a teenager and is walking about an adult.

After his release, there will be plenty to figure out. This couple is ahead of some of the others because they have been together for more than two years and have had actual contact inside the prison walls.

Whether this couple can make things work and be successful on the outside remains to be seen. To find out how their story unfolds, be sure to tune in Friday nights.

Love After Lockup returns Friday, July 17 at 9/8c on WEtv.