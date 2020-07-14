Who are John and Kristianna on Love After Lockup?

Love After Lockup is back for a third season. There are several new couples that viewers will meet, some of them more extreme than others.

Attempting to make a relationship work outside of the prison walls can prove to be more challenging than either person anticipates. With new faces and adventures that await, the Love After Lockup cast of Season 3 will be making a big impression.

John and Kristianna

The couple met when John wrote to Kristianna after seeing her on an inmate dating website. He is 46 and she is 35. She was serving three years in prison for second-degree burglary and a parole violation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His relationship history appears to be somewhat of a trainwreck.

John has been married four times and engaged twice. While John and Kristianna are not engaged as she prepares for her release, he is planning to propose and marry her on the way to the halfway house where she’ll be living upon her release.

They have been dating for approximately three months and despite that short amount of time. John believes there is something different about Kristianna that he hasn’t had felt in previous relationships. He is turning the bed of his truck into a romantic spot to get married and honeymoon, pending she agrees to marry him.

What obstacles will John and Kristianna face?

One of the biggest obstacles that this couple will face is Kristianna’s history of skipping out on a halfway house. She got smacked with a parole violation that landed her back behind bars because of it. As it stands now, she has to report to a halfway house following her release, which is why John wants to get married to her right away.

There was no mention of how either person’s family feels about their relationship. A family’s influence can weigh heavily on both people as Love After Lockup has shown on several occasions, in both Season 1 and Season 2.

John is convinced that love can and will conquer all. He believes that Kristianna is the one person he is meant to be with, even though their relationship is fairly new. They have met in person though, which is one step ahead some of the other couples this season.

To find out if they get married on the way to the halfway house, be sure to tune in for the new season!

Love After Lockup returns Friday, July 17 at 9/8c on WEtv.