Loren Brovarnik blasts troll who body-shamed her kids: ‘Off limits’

If there’s one thing Loren Brovarnik doesn’t put up with, it’s criticizing her children.

The 90 Day Fiance personality went head-to-head with a social media troll who did just that.

Loren fired back at the critic making negative comments about her three kids.

In her Instagram Story, Loren shared a photo and screenshots of a DM sent by a critic.

The ill-mannered message was sent in response to a recent photo Loren posted of herself, her husband, Alexei, and their three young children, Shai, Asher, and Ari.

The family of five posed for an outdoor photo, which Loren uploaded to Instagram and captioned, “All that matters ❤️💙🩵🩵🩷 Some nature, sun and silly faces.”

In her Story, Loren shared a screenshot of the post and the message from her hater.

Loren puts a body-shamer on blast

“Those kids are getting so big,” Loren’s message from a critic began. “Watch all the junk food its to hard to lose it and the two of you are so cute lets keep your kids healthy to they might end up like all of your parents a little chubby.”

The disparager continued, writing that if Loren and Alexei were “chubby,” it would be different, adding there’s a “chance” her kids could turn out to be overweight.

“Its to hard to lose,” they added.

Loren responded with an eye-rolling emoji, an angry, censored emoji, and a lengthy clapback.

Loren claps back at the internet bully

“Whoa whoa whoa,” Loren began her response message to a critic.

“Are you body shaming my 4, 3 and 2 year old??” she asked.

“You want to body shame me, fine. I know I put my life out for everyone to see publicly,” Loren noted but added that her children and their bodies should be “off limits” to speak about.

“Alex and I are their parents, not you,” Loren continued. “We know what’s best for them. Thanks.”

Loren is heeding her surgeon’s advice this time around

While she defends her kids against internet trolls, Loren Brovarnek has been lying low lately.

The TLC star recently underwent a “clean-up” surgery to revise the scar tissue left behind after her Mommy Makeover last year.

Loren’s second surgery was much less invasive this time around.

Her first time under the knife lasted several hours and included a tummy tuck, liposuction to her chin, abdomen, and arms, as well as fat transfer to her breasts.

Admittedly, Loren didn’t follow her surgeon’s post-operative instructions the first time around, resulting in excess scar tissue near her belly button.

But this time, Loren is adhering to her doctor’s orders and taking it easy.

In a recent Instagram post, she posted with Shai, Asher, and Ari as they snuggled on the couch.

Loren wore comfy PJs for the snaps, and in the caption, she noted, “Snuggles and silly faces is what the doctor ordered.”

