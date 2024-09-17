Loren Brovarnik under fire for ‘ridiculous’ advertisement following ‘unnecessary’ tummy tuck

Loren Brovarnik just had cosmetic surgery to “snatch” her waistline, but she’s still looking to flatten her stomach.

The 90 Day Fiance star is promoting a bodysuit following last year’s Mommy Makeover, and her critics think it’s “ridiculous.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Loren underwent head-to-toe plastic surgery, including a tummy tuck, liposuction, and fat transfer to her breasts.

The reality TV star is having a “clean up” surgery to revise her belly button scar, but before heading back to her surgeon’s office, she was promoting one of her favorite brands on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Loren filmed herself trying on a bodysuit from Luxmery, showing off its ability to “instantly flatten out” her stomach.

Loren shared “before” footage as she tried on a pair of jean shorts that she claimed wouldn’t button.

Loren advertises a bodysuit that ‘snatches’ her waistline

“Mama’s bloated. I’m not gonna lie,” Loren said as she turned to the side, showing off her profile for her 1.4 million followers.

“You know how I love feeling snatched,” Loren added after buttoning up her jean shorts with the help of the bodysuit.

Loren shared her BOGO code in the caption, offering her fans and followers savings on the bodysuit.

But most of the commenters weren’t interested in Loren’s deal. Instead, they called her out for what they considered an inauthentic sales pitch since Loren just had a tummy tuck and, thus, has a flat tummy.

Critics take aim at Loren’s ‘ridiculous’ video

One of Loren’s critics told her, “This video is ridiculous. You should delete it.”

Another questioned, “But didn’t we just get an unnecessary tummy tuck? What are we doing here?”

“Loren you just had [a] mommy makeover so your stomach [is] flat,” @3ellamary reminded Loren. “Show me a plus size [woman] with [a] hanging stomach using this.”

Another Instagram user called Loren’s video “ridiculous,” pointing out that she recently had surgery and accusing her of sticking out her stomach in the video.

“Totally not relatable sorry!” they added.

@lisalisa__929 told the mom of three they were “terribly sorry” for her continuing to express displeasure with her physical appearance for money.

“What message is your poor daughter getting from all this?” they pondered.

Loren lists health issues that interfere with fitting into her clothes

In response to a critic who called Loren’s video “funny” since she just had a mommy makeover, Loren claimed that some health issues sometimes cause her clothes not to fit.

“I suffer from IBS, Colitis, and Gastritis and I do bloat a lot and yes there are days where my shorts/pants don’t fit actually,” Loren fired back.

Loren wants more elective surgery

Shortly after recovering from her mommy makeover, Loren was already talking about going under the knife for a second elective surgery.

Because Loren’s breasts didn’t end up as full as she would have liked, she discussed having another fat transfer to enlarge the size of her chest.

However, Loren’s family members, including her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, were deadset against it.

As Alexei confessed during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, “These surgeries, sometimes, it’s like a slippery slope. You know, she looks great already, and that’s it. I mean… we’re not doing this again.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.