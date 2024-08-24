Loren Brovarnik under fire for siding with Angela Deem: ‘Anyone that defends an abuser is trash’

Loren Brovarnik is defending Angela Deem, and 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t happy about it.

This season on Happily Ever After?, viewers continued to watch Angela mistreat her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

This is nothing new, as longtime 90 Day Fiance fans know, but Angela’s antics this season really rubbed viewers the wrong way.

This season, the 58-year-old controversial reality TV star spat food on Michael, called him names, and chased him up a flight of stairs, berating him in front of their castmates.

Michael has since claimed “cruel treatment” at the hands of his estranged wife, citing “physical and mental abuse” that took place both on and off-camera.

Michael has found immense support from 90 Day Fiance fans, most of whom have sided with the Nigerian native amid his legal battle with Angela Deem.

But one of Michael and Angela’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates is in the minority and is sticking up for Angela: Loren Brovarnik.

Loren Brovarnik defends Angela Deem: ‘My heart really hurts for her’

Loren recently went live on Instagram and opened up about the circumstances surrounding Angela and Michael.

The mom of three shared her opinion on the “whole Michael and Angela situation,” claiming that she doesn’t watch the show or get caught up in the drama off-camera.

“We were there, and you can absolutely see the pain that she was in,” Loren said of her interactions with Angela at the Tell All.

Loren went on to claim that Angela “genuinely got f**king played and hurt,” accusing TLC of portraying Angela as “crazy.”

“And she is [crazy], and I love her so much. My heart really f**king hurts for her,” Loren told her followers.

“She really f**king got played, and it kills me,” Loren added.

Loren’s clip was shared to Reddit by a 90 Day Fiance fan in a clip titled, “Loren defending Angela on IG live …”

In the caption, the Redditor u/keylimeeee added, “Really? Sympathizing with an abuser is a bit beyond me…”

Plenty of other 90 Day Fiance fans in the comments section agreed that Loren’s statements were out of line, and they took aim at her for defending Angela.

Michael Ilesanmi’s supporters ‘lose respect’ for Loren for defending Angela

One of Loren’s critics called her “delusional” for thinking that Angela is the victim in this situation.

“I lost a lot of respect for Loren (who apparently is too ‘good’ to watch the show),” they added.

Another Redditor called out Loren for “adamantly” defending Angela but hating on Big Ed Brown, another “villain” from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

One critic admitted they lost respect for Loren after watching her video, writing, “GTFOH with that noise.”

Another naysayer left a sarcastic remark, writing, “You feel so bad Lauren, invite her to come visit you for a couple of weeks and give her some support.”

“She can be meemaw to your kids, teach them a bunch of new words, introduce them to second hand smoke.”

“Anyone that defends an abuser is trash,” added u/AuburnGirl2543.

Michael’s fans aren’t afraid to voice their support

Michael’s supporters recently showed up in droves after the Nigerian native asked for financial support.

In order to retain his attorney and pay his legal fees, Michael asked his fans to contribute financially to his GoFundMe.

Michael has nearly doubled his goal of $25,000 on the crowdsourcing site.

He used his funds to hire his attorney, Andrea Johnson, Esquire, of Vayman & Teitelbaum, P.C., who will represent him in response to Angela’s recent annulment filing.

Michael’s counterclaim not only alleges abuse, but the TLC star is asking for spousal support, equal division of his and Angela’s assets, and requesting that Angela pay his legal fees.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.