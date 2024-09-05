Loren Brovanik scheduled for ‘cleanup’ cosmetic surgery: ‘Nothing major’

Loren Brovarnik is at it again.

The 90 Day Fiance star is making good on her promise to go under the knife a second time.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Viewers watched Loren undergo her Mommy Makeover in Season 8.

The lengthy and painful ordeal was captured by TLC’s cameras, showcasing just how serious Loren’s elective surgery was.

Loren had liposuction under her chin and around her hips, and the fat was harvested and transferred to her breasts for a “natural” augmentation.

Despite her rough recovery, Loren told her husband, Alexei, and her parents, Bryan and Marlene, that she wanted bigger boobs and was considering a second surgery.

Well, Loren was recently at Dr. Dev’s office for her one-year checkup, and that’s when she decided to have yet another cosmetic surgery performed.

Loren is scheduled for Round 2 of cosmetic surgery

Loren took to Instagram to share footage of herself from Dr. Dev’s office as she revealed that she is scheduled for surgery again in just two weeks.

Loren first shared a photo of herself in the office’s parking lot, calling it a “special day.”

In another photo, Loren revealed the “infamous” scar on her abdomen that everyone “has something to say about.”

As she explained, the scar is her old belly button, which Dr. Dev is going to “clean up.”

As Loren said in a video taken inside Dr. Dev’s office, she was getting cleared for her second cosmetic surgery.

“I’m having a cleanup surgery in two weeks,” she revealed.

“A lot of you asked about the scar [below my belly button]. That’s actually my old belly button,” Loren shared.

Loren blames herself for her belly button scar

Admittedly, Loren developed such a large scar because she didn’t listen to her surgeon’s post-op instructions.

Instead of resting, she went “full throttle” as much as she could, causing her to develop scar tissue.

Loren said that Dr. Dev will go in and clean up the scar tissue, calling it “nothing major,” and a “super, super simple” operation.

Loren defends surgery #2 amid online criticism

A few hours later, Loren shared a photo in her Instagram feed along with a lengthy caption, explaining her decision to go under the knife electively once again.

Loren called her first surgery a decision that changed her and Alex’s lives for the better.

Loren continued, “Whether you agree with MY decision or not, I made the best decision for ME and our family, with the support from my amazing husband and the help from the best doctor! I truly couldn’t be happier!!”

Loren then encouraged her followers who are considering having work done to make themselves happy and go for it.

“Here’s a reminder that your happiness means more than you realize and it’s ok to live your best life! 🩷” she concluded her caption.

Loren says her surgery was ‘medically needed’

Loren has come under intense scrutiny for opting to have elective surgery, leaving her three young children in Alex’s care.

But despite what her haters have to say, Loren still defends her decision to get “snatched.”

In the comments section of her post, she responded to a follower who questioned her intentions.

“I get some work here and there but what ever happened to the gym and a good diet….?” read the comment.

According to Loren, diet and exercise alone wouldn’t cut it—in fact, she says her surgery was medically necessary.

Loren wrote, “I did and continue to do both! I had abdominal diastases and my muscles weren’t going to reattach so I medically needed it.”

