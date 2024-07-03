Lisa Vanderpump announces death of father: ‘I will miss you daddy’

Lisa Vanderpump is in mourning.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to share some heartbreaking news.

Her father, John Vanderpump, has died.

Lisa, 63, shared a photo of herself and her father alongside a heart-shattering caption.

“I will miss you daddy …Broken-hearted. Rest in peace,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Lisa Vanderpump’s fellow Bravolebrities send their condolences

The sad news comes as Lisa is front and center of FOX’s hit Gordon Ramsay series, Food Stars, which is currently airing its second season on FOX.

Many Bravolebrities took to the post’s comments section to support the SUR boss.

“So sorry Lisa,” wrote RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal wrote, “Sorry for your loss Lisa.”

“So sorry Lisa,” added James Kennedy.

“Sending my condolences and love,” the DJ wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice wrote, “So sorry for your loss.”

Lisa is best known for her work on RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules, where she broke through as a beloved restaurateur.

Lisa Vanderpump has shown her life on TV for years

Despite leaving RHOBH, she maintained a significant role on Vanderpump Rules, which has showcased Lisa dealing with tremendous loss head-on in the past.

In 2018, her brother, Mark Vanderpump, died by suicide at the age of 59.

Her mother, Jean Vanderpump, died one year later in 2019.

The veteran Bravo reality series has been placed on an extended hiatus after riding a wave of popularity following Scandoval, the scandal involving Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Cameras rushed to capture the aftermath, but with Season 11 airing almost a year after the scandal was unveiled, it felt stale, and the cast locked horns.

As a result, the show didn’t return to its typical summer filming schedule. Instead, it will return at some point down the line.

Lisa hasn’t been slowing down, with her Hulu/Disney+ effort, Vanderpump Villa, breaking through earlier this year.

A second season is in the works if reports are to be believed.

The series focused on a new group of twentysomethings working in Lisa’s French chateau, who cater to the guests’ every need.

Vanderpump Villa felt like a spiritual successor to VPR. If you haven’t checked it out, it gets terrific following a shaky opening couple of episodes.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-11 on Peacock.