Vanderpump Rules put on pause by Bravo: Is the end near?

It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since Scandoval sent Vanderpump Rules from a dead show to one of the most-talked-about shows of 2023.

As the series gears up for the final episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, the topic on cast members’ minds remains Scandoval, and the show is struggling to move on from the scandal.

Despite continued strong ratings, Bravo has made a controversial decision about the series’ future.

Instead of filming getting underway in the summer as prior seasons have done, the show has been put on pause by the network.

TMZ first reported the news, and while shows like The Real Housewives of Dallas and Family Karma have been paused for years, it isn’t expected to last long for Vanderpump Rules.

The reason for the decision is to let the cast “do their own thing for a bit” instead of putting the show straight back into filming before they’ve had time to process the previous season.

Vanderpump Rules is safe from cancellation

While a pause would typically spell doom for a reality series, the outlet affirms that Vanderpump Rules is not canceled.

The series hasn’t been keeping up the pace following Scandoval, with many cast members refusing to film with each other, making the show feel repetitive and toxic.

Another likely reason for the pause in production is Ariana Madix has been announced as the host of Peacock’s Love Island, taking over from Sarah Hyland.

Given that the dating format films in Fiji, Madix would be M.I.A. for much of Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

Bravo hasn’t officially picked up the show for another season, but given that its ratings remain stronger than they have been in years, it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Vanderpump Rules cast members could move over to The Valley

Some of the cast could shift to The Valley for the summer if the spinoff proceeds to film during that time frame as planned.

Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz have connections with The Valley cast, so it wouldn’t be impossible for them to become recurring players for the summer.

The Valley has been firing from all cylinders since it launched on Bravo earlier this year, but it would be risky to bring more VPR cast members into the mix because some of the newer cast members have been more interesting.

Kent and Shay recently purchased homes in The Valley, which could indicate they’re expecting to join the cast at some point.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are now streaming on Peacock.