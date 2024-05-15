Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years, but the drama left over from her time on the show is real.

In true Andy fashion, he couldn’t let Lisa be in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse without playing a shady game of Do You Regret It?

Lisa threw shade at Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsely by standing by various things that happened on RHOBH.

One example was throwing Kyle out of her house, which Lisa doesn’t regret and admitted to love doing.

Lisa dissed Erika’s financial situation when asked about them wearing the same gold outfit during Season 6, and Lisa insisted Erika couldn’t afford the whole thing, just the top.

The Vanderpump Rules star also dissed Dorit for Puggygate standing her ground that Lisa did nothing wrong in the situation.

Lisa Vanderpump called ‘queen of RHOBH’ after shading Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne

The Instagram account @allabouttrh shared the footage of the game only to have the comments section love Lisa’s behavior on WWHL.

Lisa was not only praised for throwing shade but also given props for being very entertaining alongside Gordon Ramsay. The latter was laughing out loud at Lisa, and it did not go unnoticed by viewers either.

“Forever the queen of RHOBH,” said one suer, while another said Lisa’s was more entertaining than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

A different comment stated, “Ok this is the Queen I miss 😂 as a Scorpio I love to hear the shady truth but the fun harmless stuff. 🙌.”

The episode with Lisa and Gordon was dubbed one of the best WWHL.

“That’s why I love LVP and that’s why those others wanted her off the show cause darling she owns the room once she walks in 😂😂😂,” read one comment.

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Those are just some of the things people are saying over Lisa’s Watch What Happens Live appearance with Gordan.

Lisa weighed in on several hot topics Andy asked about, including Dorit’s recent separation announcement from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

What did Lisa Vanderpump say about RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley’s separation news?

Andy wondered if Lisa was surprised about the news that Dorit and PK have separated. It turns out she was not for a very good reason.

Dorit and Lisa have a mutual friend, who filled Lisa in a while ago that PK was staying at a hotel. Lisa revealed the Kemsley’s had been on and off again with the separation for months.

While Lisa wasn’t surprised by the news and did shade Dorit, she does hope Dorit and PK can work things out.

Vandepump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump showed off her salty and funny side on Watch What Happens Live, and people were here for it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.