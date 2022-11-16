Lisa Rinna puts hateful RHOBH troll on blast over comment about her dead mother

Lisa Rinna shared hateful message she received. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been over the top on social media lately.

Andy Cohen mentioned it at the reunion.

She doesn’t have a presence on Twitter, but Instagram is more her speed.

However, when it comes to someone coming at her and using Lois’ passing, you can forget about Lisa keeping calm.

It’s been a challenging year for Lisa since losing her mom, which was reflected in her filming persona.

So how did Lisa handle a troll that threw losing Lois in her face?

Lisa Rinna blasts troll for saying the ‘best’ part of RHOBH was her mom dying

Say what you will about Lisa Rinna, but Lois was an adored honorary member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

She often made appearances, and viewers seemed to love seeing Lois dance and let loose around this wild group of women.

So when Lisa shared a screenshot of a message she received on Instagram, it was appalling to see someone drag Lois into things.

The message read, “The best part of this season was your mom dying.”

Another message under it continued, “Flashback to you fake crying about your dad ‘shhh’ you as a child. You’re as fake as your stupid w***e mom. Go join her.”

Lisa added text under the messages, “And they say Twitter is a ceasepool.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

In another slide on her Instagram story, Lisa shared that she reported the account for threatening and harassment.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Will Lisa Rinna return to RHOBH?

In the past, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would be filming right now.

However, following the most recent season, it’s rumored they are taking a long pause to decompress after everything that happened.

Lisa Rinna is rumored to be asking for $2 million if she returns. While it may seem like a huge ask, she has brought drama and stirred the pot the entire eight seasons she has filmed. Whether you believe she is despicable, viewers are still talking about her.

If Rinna returns, it will be interesting to see who returns alongside her. Erika Jayne would surely be in, likely Kyle Richards, as she is the OG. However, there are concerns that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke could walk away.

Nothing is set in stone, and filming will likely not even begin until after the holiday season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.