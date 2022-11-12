RHOBH: Lisa Rinna reveals her one and only regret from her time on the show

Lisa Rinna has one regret from her eight years on RHOBH. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a part of Lisa Rinna’s life for eight years.

She has been a force to be reckoned with throughout her time on the show, and there’s been plenty of drama because of Lisa.

Things came to a head this year when Lisa took on Kathy Hilton. Their confrontation at the reunion was brutal, leading to an uneasy ending to an already-tense season.

Kathy isn’t the first RHOBH cast member to get into it with Lisa through the years. From Lisa Vanderpump, Yolanda Hadid, and Kim Richards to Denise Richards and Kathy Hilton, the soap opera star has had plenty of conflict in eight years.

Lisa took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that someone asked her if she had any regrets from her time on RHOBH.

Surprisingly, she confirmed that there was one. Only one, but it’s a start.

Lisa Rinna reveals her ‘ONLY one’ regret

On her Instagram Story, Lisa Rinna wrote, “Someone just asked me if I have any regrets from the last 8 years on the show: Only one. Yolanda I would change that. That was very wrong. On all levels. That never should have happened. Everything else I own and prob would not change.”

In the photo Lisa chose to share, she wore a pink dress that fit her body like a glove. It was a little busty and featured long sleeves.

What did Lisa Rinna do to Yolanda Hadid?

Lisa Rinna joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 5. Since then, she has been a diamond holder.

During her sophomore season, Lisa got into it with Yolanda Hadid. Following their drama, Yolanda left the show after being a main cast member for three seasons.

Yolanda was very sick when Lisa joined the show. She had developed Lyme Disease, which caused many health problems for her.

Lisa took it upon herself to accuse Yolanda of having Munchausen syndrome. That was a huge accusation, especially given the soap star had not known Yolanda personally before joining the show just one season before.

Munchausen syndrome is a “fictitious disorder” one imposes on themself. It’s defined as “when someone tries to get attention and sympathy by falsifying, inducing, and/or exaggerating an illness. They lie about symptoms, sabotage medical tests (like putting blood in their urine), or harm themselves to get the symptoms.”

It affected Yolanda a lot and got the other women talking about it. That caused a lot of drama and was likely a leading factor in Yolanda’s decision to walk away from the show after Season 6.

Lisa Rinna may regret what happened and what she did, but it’s unclear whether there is anywhere for the women to go from here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.