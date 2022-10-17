Denise Richards is ready for a “Happy Sunday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Denise Richards is ready for a “Happy Sunday” in a plunging yellow top as she applies her lip gloss.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared at lunch with her husband, Aaron Phypers, as he is credited for the photo she shared.

She shared a photo of herself highlighting her toned body as she went for a more casual look.

Denise wore a neon yellow plunging top, showing off her bust, and lined with a thin line of white to the v-neckline.

Underneath her top, Denise appeared to be wearing a halter bra or a swimsuit top instead of a traditional bra, but it fit perfectly with her attire.

The Bold and the Beautiful personality wore her hair up in a messy bun, with layers of her hair framing her face.

She wrote, “Happy Sunday,” and included a yellow heart emoji, which matched her top.

Denise Richards confirms The Bold and the Beautiful return

A few weeks ago, Denise Richards said she would return to the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Fulton. She originated the character a few years ago, during the highly-talked-about baby swap storyline.

Denise has been off-screen for quite some time now, so Shauna’s presence back in Los Angeles has fans questioning why she is coming back. After all, her daughter, Flo (Katrina Bowden), seemingly disappeared as well.

There was no elaboration on when she would return, but based on when she flashed the scripts in her hand, it should be in the coming weeks for November sweeps on the CBS soap.

Would Denise Richards return to RHOBH?

Seeing Denise Richards walk away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had some fans sad.

She was a hopeful addition to the reality TV show and appeared to fit in well with the rest of the women. However, her friendship with Lisa Rinna deteriorated over the second season Denise was on, leading to bad blood and strong allegations about an affair with Brandi Glanville.

Denise denied an affair happened with Brandi, but the blonde still maintains they slept together. It was an awkward and intense season, and following that reunion, Denise opted not to return to the Bravo show.

However, she maintains friendships with some women, including Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Recently, she had lunch with Sutton and shared a photo of the two enjoying their time together.

Whether Denise Richards would return remains unclear, but she might seriously consider going another round.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.