Lisa Rinna danced with tambourines in cheetah-print leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lisa Rinna danced without a care in the world as she showed off her tambourine-playing skills.

The 59-year-old actress and TV personality shared the dance with her followers to thank celeb stylist Brad Goreski for sending her some tambourines.

She appeared to have gotten very good use out of the tambourines as she used them to rock out to Stevie Nicks.

For the dancing video, she donned a pair of skin-tight cheetah-print leggings. She paired her leggings with a simple black T-shirt with a plunging neckline.

She wore her short hair loose and whipped it through the air as she danced.

Rinna filmed the dancing video in her kitchen. She proved she has incredible energy as she danced speedily and waved around the tambourines continuously for the video without stopping to take a breath.

Lisa Rinna danced without care despite RHOBH drama

Rinna’s energetic and unexpected dance was just further proof that she isn’t bothered by the continued drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Much of the RHOBH Season 12 reunion has been focused on Rinna and her feud with Kathy Hilton.

Drama broke out in the RHOBH reunion because Rinna kept bringing up an alleged meltdown that Hilton had in Aspen. Hilton allegedly went on a tirade about her fellow Housewives.

Rinna’s insistence on continuing to bring up the feud and drag out the supposed incident hasn’t won her much appreciation from her fellow RHOBH stars.

Hilton has called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood,” while Sutton Stracke expressed frustration with Rinna for making the rest of the RHOBH cast look bad.

However, Rinna has been as unrepentant and unbothered as can be by all the drama. She has even openly embraced her label as the biggest bully in Hollywood.

Whether she’s mocking those who insult her or dancing without a care in the world, Rinna refuses to let the RHOBH drama get her down.

Rinna is the founder of Rinna Beauty

While Rinna is most well known for acting and her stint on RHOBH, she is also a businesswoman. She launched her makeup brand, Rinna Beauty, in November 2021.

On her website, she described Rinna Beauty as being more than just a brand. It is meant to represent her personal look and style.

While the brand provides both lip and eye makeup, it specializes in lipstick and lip gloss. This is because Rinna is known for her striking full lips and thinks the lips are the best place to start when wanting to feel confident and beautiful.

Rinna Beauty is likely to appeal to lipstick enthusiasts interested in the brand’s kits and numerous lipstick shades.

The products are also cruelty-free and vegan. Rinna calls herself the “lip pioneer” and seems to know how to help clients have beautiful and boldly colored lips, too.

Rinna takes pride in her gorgeous lips and has capitalized on them by creating a lip-centered business.