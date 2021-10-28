Life After Lockup exclusive: Sara’s mom grills Shawn

Shawn thinks he can sweet-talk Sara’s mom on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WeTV

Shawn has his hands full when he meets with Sara’s mom.

After moving to Ohio to be with Sara, Shawn wants to move on with their relationship and possibly take it to the marriage level.

He has waited for her to get comfortable with seeing him, all the while his baby mama is telling him how crazy his actions have been.

There are so many lies in the relationship. Shawn can’t remember what he told Sara, and when she got out and revealed to him that she had a daughter, he acted put off because she wasn’t forthcoming with him.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Shawn and Sara’s mom sit down and talk about his intentions. She finds it weird he would meet someone who was locked up, and when she presses him about whether he’s done it before, he lied.

A simple Google search would alert her about Destinie and Shawn, yet he chose to lie to her anyway.

To find out how this all plays out, be sure to tune into Friday’s all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.