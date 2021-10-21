Life After Lockup exclusive: Shane reveals the truth about his OnlyFans

Shane revealed what happens on his OnlyFans. Pic credit: WeTV

Life After Lockup fans watched last week as Lacey and Shane unraveled at the seams.

Lacey has suspected something has been off with Shane for a while and even went as far as looking through his phone while they were at the beach with friends.

Shane was spending a lot of time at the gym, and Lacey wasn’t happy about it. She went with him and thought his interactions with one of the girls there were inappropriate.

Taking a lie detector test was a final resort, and when the answers came, it didn’t make the situation any better. Now, Shane copped to talking to men n his OnlyFans, and their marriage is in a downward spiral.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Shane talks to a producer and reveals he has sent videos and photos to men on his OnlyFans. He claims it is only to make money. There was also an indication that he wasn’t entirely truthful about everything because he didn’t want the world to know what he was doing.

What happens with Lacey and Shane remains to be seen, but at this point, things aren’t looking good for the couple.

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens between Lacey and Shane.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.