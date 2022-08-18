Life After Lockup exclusive: Puppy and Eric visit an attorney

Puppy has doubts about Eric wanting a divorce. Pic credit: WEtv

Puppy and Eric are at a stalemate.

She wants to be married, and he is still married to his ex, Heather.

Viewers met Puppy during Amber’s stint on Love After Lockup when she was with Vince. Puppy’s mom’s house is where Amber was paroled, and when Life After Lockup picked up Amber’s story, Puppy came along with it.

Now, viewers have seen Puppy’s relationship with Eric, which included some less than stellar moments.

Amber is worried about her friend, and with Eric being married, that is a huge red flag.

Puppy and Eric meet with an attorney in this exclusive Life After Lockup clip. They brought up the divorce and cost, which was $6500.

Puppy isn’t so sure the divorce is what Eric wants, and things get tense when she probes him to denounce any feelings for Heather.

To find out what happens between Puppy and Eric, tune in to Friday’s all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.