Life After Lockup exclusive: Puppy calls Amber about her ‘W’

Puppy calls Amber for advice. Pic credit: WeTV

Puppy and Amber are good friends, and their story has continued on Life After Lockup.

While they are no longer romantically involved like they were when they were locked up, there have been a few moments where things got heavy between them.

Currently, Puppy is living with her boyfriend, Eric. She makes the call to Amber from his house, as is noted in the sneak peek.

It looks like Puppy has a legal issue, and she thinks Amber can help.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Puppy reveals that she has a warrant. She calls Amber to ask her advice and reveals that her mom has encouraged her to turn herself in.

During her confessional, Puppy says she could get two more years on this warrant. It is stressing her out, and her mom encouraging her to turn herself in doesn’t help.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amber offers to call her parole officer and see what she would do in Puppy’s shoes before having to end the call to return to work.

To find out what Puppy does, be sure to tune in to the all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.