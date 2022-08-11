Life After Lockup exclusive: Tayler has devastating news

Tayler has sad news on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Last week on Life After Lockup, viewers learned that Tayler gave into Chance’s idea of moving Bobbie into the garage.

They showed the progress of the “apartment,” and filmed scenes between the twin sisters as Tayler helped Bobbie move some of her stuff to the garage.

In this week’s exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Tayler breaks down as she reveals that Bobbie has relapsed.

Tayler is shown bringing items to what appears to be a rehab center of some sort. She wore a mic as she went in, and the nurse revealed she wouldn’t be allowed to see Bobbie.

As Tayler returned to her car, she opened up about what happened with Bobbie. She found her in the living room and looking purplish. It was hard for her to see, especially because this has been a battle with her twin sister more than once.

She played the blame game with herself too. Tayler went back and forth about moving her to the garage and not being there enough for her since Chance has been around.

This is a very emotional topic for Tayler; what happens next remains unclear.

Will Bobbie get clean and return to living with Tayler and Chance, or will she have to find another place to stay this time?

Be sure to tune into tomorrow’s all-new episode to see how it all plays out.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.