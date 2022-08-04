Life After Lockup exclusive: Is Daonte ready for Lindsey?

Lindsey hasn’t been truthful to Daonte on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Life After Lockup returned last week, and Lindsey Downs’ storyline was chaotic from the beginning.

Not only is she dating Daonte, but she is also keeping secrets from him.

Lindsey is living with her friend Blaine, and he was taking her to a job interview when she got a call about their friend, TC, being arrested. She wanted to immediately post bond for him but had to be reminded she had warrants. Blaine couldn’t do it either, as he reportedly had unpaid fines.

Lindsey and Blaine are still trying to get TC out in this exclusive Life After Lockup clip. It picks up where last week’s episode left off, and unfortunately, they couldn’t bond him out in time.

Blaine breaks down while talking to Lindsey about getting her life together and holding out hope that their friends will get clean. He tells her it’s all “about the kids,” which brings him to tears.

Viewers who have been following Lindsey know that she has a little girl named Miley, who her mom has raised.

As Blaine continues to talk to Lindsey, he asks her about Daonte and what he would think if he were there with him. She talks about him a lot, and he wants her to be happy.

When Blaine does a confessional outside of the car at the gas station, he reveals this could make or break Daonte.

Be sure to tune in to find out whether Lindsey was able to bond out TC and what she plans on telling Daonte.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.