Life After Lockup exclusive: Lisa and Ranauta spend time together

Setting Stan up is Lisa’s goal, but having Ranauta’s help is a bonus.

On last week’s episode of Life After Lockup, viewers watched as she left when her friend picked her up from Stan’s house.

The two ended up at a hotel, and Lisa needs Ranauta’s help setting Stan up and confirming he’s a cheater. She’s put it all into motion but needs someone to play the role of the girl he’s been talking with online.

As the two discuss it, Ranuata tries on one of the cheap wigs. Lisa’s hair is highly debated among Life After Lockup viewers, along with Stan’s cheap purchase of wigs for her ahead of her release.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Lisa hints that she wants more with Ranauta after the two spend time together in the pool and hot tub.

During Ranauta’s confessional, she alluded to the fact that she may be interested in pursuing something with Lisa.

When the women walk off, it looks like something is going down in that hotel room.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.