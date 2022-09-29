Life After Lockup exclusive: Amber runs when Puppy calls

Amber is worried about Puppy on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Amber and Puppy have been up and down during this season of Life After Lockup.

They’ve had each other’s back for years, and while they are both no longer in prison, things haven’t been easy when it comes to their friendship.

Puppy and Amber were a thing while serving time, and when Puppy was released, she had hoped that would continue. Now, they are dating men, and one of their relationships isn’t going well.

During a recent episode of Life After Lockup, Amber called out Puppy on her relationship with Eric. Things weren’t pretty, and the two hadn’t talked since.

In this exclusive clip from Life After Lockup, Amber gets a call from Puppy asking her to come over.

TC looked weary about Amber going and told her that if it was about Eric, he didn’t want to hear it.

What will Amber find when she heads to Puppy and Eric’s house?

Be sure to tune into Friday’s episode to find out.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.