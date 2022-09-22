Life After Lockup: Kevin deals with Kayla

Kevin has to choose between Kayla and Tiffany on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WeTV

This season of Life After Lockup has seen Kevin dating two women.

Tiffany, who he picked up from prison, and Kayla, his on-again-off-again girlfriend, have complicated his life.

He found himself in trouble when Tiffany found underwear that didn’t belong to her, and when they finally discussed it, Kevin’s mom was over at his house. Needless to say, it wasn’t a good meeting between the women.

Now, Kayla is stalking Tiffany, and when Kevin pulls up, she confronts him with excessive profanity. She wanted to know how many women he was currently sleeping with.

As she continued to yell at him using very colorful words, he told her to get in the car so they could discuss what was happening.

Kayla admitted to being in love with Kevin in this exclusive Life After Lockup clip. He obviously began the sweet talk, which she fell for immediately.

Will Kevin continue with Kayla, or will he figure things out with Tiffany first?

Be sure to tune in to find out!

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.